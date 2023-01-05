The Western Brown Broncos are the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament champions. Photo by Wade Linville

Teammates can be seen cheering from the bench as Western Brown’s Drew Novak hammers down a dunk during the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament varsity boys’ championship game on Dec. 29. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Isaiah Smith fires off a shot during the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament. Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville’s Caleb Tipis puts up a shot during the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament. Photo by Wade Linville

Named to the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament Boys All-Tournament Team were: From the left, Caleb Jimison (Eastern), Aiden McGinnis (Georgetown), Caleb Tipis (Fayetteville-Perry), Abe Crall (Western Brown), and Drew Novak (Western Brown). Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville’s Austin Snider blocks a shot during the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament varsity boys’ championship game on Dec. 29. Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville’s AJ Attinger buries a shot during the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament. Photo by Wade Linville

For the first time since 2017, the Western Brown Broncos are Brown County Holiday Tournament champions.

The Broncos topped the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets 57-40 in the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament varsity boys’ championship game on Dec. 29 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

The Broncos jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, leading 31-19 over the Rockets at halftime break.

It was senior forward Drew Novak leading the way for the Broncos with 18 points, a outstanding performance highlighted by two dunks. He also pulled down seven rebounds.

Racking up 16 points and pulling down eight rebounds in the win over Fayetteville was Western Brown junior Abe Crall.

Western Brown senior Ty Loudon fired for seven points and pulled down five rebounds in the championship game.

There were a total of eight Broncos contributing points in the championship win over Fayetteville.

Leading the Rockets in scoring was Caleb Tipis with 12 points.

The Broncos outscored the Rockets 18-10 in the first quarter and 13-9 in the second frame to hold a 12-point lead at halftime.

The Broncos returned in the second half to outscore the Rockets 18-14 in the third quarter to up their lead to 49-33.

They capped off the win by outscoring the Rockets 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

“That’s huge for us tonight,” Western Brown head coach Drake Williams said of the boost of needed confidence his Broncos got from winning the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament.

The Broncos topped Georgetown 54-35 in round one of the Brown County Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 to earn a berth in the championship game.

The Rockets defeated the Eastern Warriors 64-52 in round one of the holiday tourney on Dec. 28 to move on to the championship game. Fayetteville’s Caleb Tipis fired for 23 points to lead the Rockets in their round one win. Fayetteville’s Austin Snider and Cayden Jones shot for 13 apiece against Eastern, and AJ Attinger finished with 12 points.

Named to the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament Boys All-Tournament Team were: Caleb Jimison (Eastern), Aiden McGinnis (Georgetown), Caleb Tipis (Fayetteville-Perry), Abe Crall (Western Brown), and Drew Novak (Western Brown).

Brown County Holiday Tournament Boys’ Championship Game

WB 18 13 18 8 – 57

FV 10 9 14 7 – 40

Western Brown (57): Novak 9 0-0 18, A. Crall 7 1-1 16, Loudon 2 3-4 7, B. Crall 1 0-0 2, Frye 1 0-0 3, Jamison 2 0-0 4, I. Smith 1 0-0 2, S. Smith 2 0-0 5. Three-pointers: A. Crall 1, Frye 1, S. Smith 1. Team: 25 4-5 57.

Fayetteville (40): Tipis 3 4-4 12, Snider 4 0-0 8, Jones 1 3-4 5, Attinger 2 2-2 6, Bradshaw 2 2-2 6, Kingus 1 0-0 3. Three-pointers: Tipis 2, Kingus 1. Team: 13 11-12 40.