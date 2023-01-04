Nonnie Ellen Loudon, wife of Robert Loudon and the late Albert Brewer, devoted mother of Marilyn (James) Cox, Charlotte (late Steve) Nolan, the late Sarah (Bill) Hensley, the late Albert (Sharon) Brewer Jr., the late Freddie Brewer, the late Steve Brewer and the late Sherri (Denver) Wilson, daughter of the late Fred and the late Merlin Preston, sister of Jeannie (the late Charles) Davis, grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 24 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Passed away on December 31, 2022 at the age of 84 years. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Thursday, January 5th from 10 AM until time of services beginning at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens.