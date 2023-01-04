Aberdeen – Gary Edwin Himes, Sr. passed away Monday, January 2nd at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, KY. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Joan Carpenter Himes.

He was born October 16th, 1940, to the late Mary Etta Truesdell Himes Frye and the late June Douglas Himes in Lewis County, KY.

Survivors include his sons Gary Himes Jr. of Aberdeen, OH and Gregory Himes and daughter-in-law Erin of Winchester, OH, as well as grandson Zachary Crawford of Maysville KY. Additionally he is survived by sister June Hafer (Don); brothers Jimmy Frye (Angela) and Terry Himes (Lisa), and sister Hope Shelton (Jim); and various nephews, nieces, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother Doug Himes.

Gary graduated from Tollesboro High School in 1959. He retired from the position of Brown County Recorder in 2008. Prior to that he was co-owner of Liberty tobacco warehouses, owner of several businesses including The Dairy Yum-Yum of both Aberdeen and Ripley OH, a car wash, Carry-Outs, Laundromat, and the Buckeye Gas Station. He also was a real estate broker and opened the Professional Realty and Auction Service (later renamed Ohio Valley Realty) and retired as a manager for Western & Southern Life Insurance. Additionally, he was elected to two terms as Mayor of Aberdeen, served as a member of the Aberdeen Board of Public Affairs, and was a member of the Manchester Local School District Board of Education.

He was a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene in Ripley, OH and was also a member of the Brown County Republican Party, Odd Fellows Lodge of Maysville and the Masonic Lodge of Ripley, Ohio.

Services will be held at the Brell Funeral Home, Saturday, January 7th at 2:00 p.m. with burial following in Charter Oak Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday with Masonic Services at 1:00 p.m.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hospice of Hope in Maysville, KY.