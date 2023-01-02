Lois Jean Patrick Bedford, age 84, of Georgetown formerly of Lake Waynoka, went home to be with the Lord Monday, January 2, 2023.

Born one of nine children February 7, 1938 in Highland County, OH, daughter of the late Homer Patrick and Minnie Jackson Patrick.

She was a member of Lake Waynoka Community Chapel and O.E.S. Russellville Chapter #461. She worked for Miami Systems in Oakley, Trailmobile, Cincinnati Milling Mach., Western Adjustments and Inspection Company, and Rainbow Crafts.

Surviving are her brothers Elwood (Barbara) Patrick & Donald Patrick, sister-in-law, Phoebe Patrick and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bedford, her siblings, Kash (Orpha) Patrick, Carl Patrick, Forest (Jacque) Patrick, Gladys Marie Patrick, Martha Francis (Bill) Patrick Landen, Virginia (Basil) Patrick Coyle and sister-in-law, Carolyn Louise Patrick.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio Thursday, January 5, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Lois Jean’s memory may be made to the Mowrystown Cemetery Association. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.