Susan “Sue” Elaine (Frazer) Eyre, 60, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Sue loved the Lord, her family and her community. She was born on September 30, 1962, to the late William and Phyllis Frazer of Hillsboro. On January 14, 1984, she married her husband of 38 years, Ronald “Ron” Allen Eyre.

She is survived by her husband Ron and their children Clint Robert Frazer Eyre, Ryan Brandon Frazer Eyre (wife Lauren), and Ethan Tanner Eyre (wife Callie and children Grayson, Easton and Everly). She is also survived by stepsons Jeffrey Allen Eyre (wife Missy and children Brooke and Blake), David Jason Eyre (children Elizabeth and Lexi), her mother-in-law Lucille Eyre (late husband Alvin and son David), and her brothers Steve Frazer (children Tamara, Chad, Tracy, Amber and Ashley), and Bruce Frazer (wife Susie and children LeAnn, Billy, Caitlin and Nate), along with many great nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

After graduating from Whiteoak High School in 1980, Sue studied at Southern State Community College and then pursued her love of photography by traveling the world. She then came home to begin her lifelong career in the medical field having dedicated many working years at East Surgical Group and Southwestern Ohio Urology. Sue was a member of Belfast United Methodist Church, spent time bookkeeping for a local cemetery and was a consultant for Thirty-One Gifts.

Her heart of service was evident in everything she did, touching the lives of others in many ways. She loved life by capturing memories through photos, coordinating family get-togethers, and making more than enough home-cooked meals. Her love of baking and gifting always warmed hearts as Sue went above and beyond to make sure those around her felt welcomed and loved, including her dog Jazmine and the many beloved pets throughout her life.

Sue’s admirable life will be honored in a service at Mowrystown Church of Christ on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held at the church Friday, 11:00 am until the time of service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Sue’s memory may be directed to Hospice of Hope, Belfast United Methodist Church or the Mowrystown Church of Christ. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.