Georgia Adams Gast, age 93, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away on December 19, 2022. Georgia was born on July 21, 1929 to Mike Buel Adams and Martha Bradford Adams and Martha Bradford Adams. She lived her entire life in the Ripley area and had many friends and family, all of whom will miss her sweet smile and her loving, generous nature. She was predeceased by her husband, John Edward Gast; her son, Randy Dale Gast; her brothers, Howard Adams; twin brother, George Adams; and her youngest brother, Donald Adams whose wife Mary of Kettering, Ohio resides.

She was a wonderful mother to all of her children and showered all of them with her love and affection.

Left to mourn her passing are her children, Sharon Shelton of Ripley; Christy Compton (Steve) of Brooksville, Florida; Terri Hunt (James) of Batavia, Ohio; Kim Gast of Batavia, Ohio; and Johnna Turner (Chris) of Maysville, Kentucky. She will be greatly missed by all of her grandchildren including Lee Shelton, Maria Eusebio, Micah Birchfield, Dana King, Whitney Bacca, Jessica Gast, John Derrick Gast, Jennifer Crawford, Shawn Prentice, and Lauren Collett. She had 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Georgia said many times that her children and her family were her life and she loved each and every one of us. She had many friends in the area and she will be greatly missed. Her sense of humor and her strength were both very evident in the way she lived her life. Her compassionate nature showed in everything she did and she was a great lover of cats and other animals. Per her wishes, there will be a graveside service for her family only at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.