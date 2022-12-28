Brenda Sue Ayers, age 72, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Friday, December 23, 2022 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Brenda was born September 12, 1950 in Sharonville, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Ruhl) Wilkerson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Gary Lee Ayers, Sr. in 2022; one son – Gary Lee Ayers, Jr. ; one grandson – Brandon Traylor in 2017 and one brother – Charlie Wilkerson.

Mrs. Ayers is survived by two daughters – Angela Traylor and husband Mike of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Michelle Bastin and husband Luke of Liberty Township, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Chris Traylor of Dayton, Ohio, Derek Traylor of Hillsboro, Ohio, Brian Traylor and wife Kylin of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Dane Traylor of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Brittany Fithen of Middletown, Ohio, Owen Fithen of Miamisburg, Ohio, Ty, Maclin and Maddax Bastin, Stephanie Doak and Brandi Medrano all of Liberty Township, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren – Hunter, Layne, Blake and Skylar Traylor, Piper Doak and Lexi and Izzy Medrano and eight brothers and sisters – Sandi Karle of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kathy Turner and husband Larry of Center, Kentucky, Terri Wilkerson of Cincinnati ,Ohio, Deborah Cox of Amelia, Ohio, Barb Carnahan and husband Jeff of Bethel, Ohio, Mary Yingling of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mike Wilkerson and wife Kim of New Richmond, Ohio and Jean Bronson and husband Doug of Center, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. John Bowman will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

