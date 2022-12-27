Martha Lee O’Connell, age 83, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Locust Ridge Nursing Home near Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was retired from Georgia Pacific Multicolor Corporation. Martha was born December 30, 1938 in Winchester, Kentucky the daughter of the late Howard and Bethel (Rushford) Abney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – William James O’Connell and four brothers and sisters – Mary Nichting, Treffert Abney, Jorene White and William Abney.

Mrs. O’Connell is survived by one daughter – June Bass of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sons – Joseph O’Connell of Michigan and Thomas O’Connell of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and three brothers and sisters – Betty Reffit of Mason, Ohio, Russell Abney of Amelia, Ohio and Deborah Christine Slayback of Mason, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

