Home News Winners of ‘Light up Mt. Orab’ News Winners of ‘Light up Mt. Orab’ Submitted news - December 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Submitted news ❮ ❯ Three houses and one business in the village of Mt. Orab were selected by the Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Committee as winners for their beautiful Christmas light displays. View Comments Georgetown overcast clouds enter location 32.3 ° F 33.5 ° 29.9 ° 90 % 2.9mph 100 % Tue 32 ° Wed 40 ° Thu 50 ° Fri 54 ° Sat 56 ° Popular Articles 2022 Brown County Football Preview August 25, 2022 Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020 ODOT Meeting cancelled March 16, 2020