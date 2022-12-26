Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 15.

Zachary H. Watson, 29, of Dover, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Timothy Edwin Faessler, 40, of Norwood, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or combination of them (third degree felony), and three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance (third degree felonies) with specification for additional prison term for certain repeat OVI offenders.

Daniel Jacob Curtis, 27, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methylenedioxymethamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Michael Shawn Souder, 39, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering (fifth degree felony), and one count of petty theft (first degree misdemeanor).

Jonathan Paul Harris, 42, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (third degree felony) with specification for additional prison term for certain repeat offenders, one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance (third degree felony), and one count of endangering children (first degree misdemeanor).

Mackenzie Lynn Mastin, 24, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jeffery B. Fulton, 63, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), and one count of possession of drugs (clonazepam, fifth degree felony).

Iona Faye Neal, 45, of Felicity, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Austin Allen Burdine, 27, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).