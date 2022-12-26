Five Brown County athletic standouts will join the Brown County Athletic Hall of Fame in a ceremony during the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tournament next week.

Cory Scheadler (Eastern), Harry ‘Slim’ Sallee (Higginsport), Ryan Seesholtz (Georgetown), Macklin Tudor (Western Brown) and Toby Sheets (Fayetteville) will all be honored for their contributions to athletics during the tournament.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held following the Georgetown/Western Brown boys game at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

The first inductee, Scheadler, graduated from Eastern High School in 2001. He was a standout athlete in cross country and track for the Warriors. Cory was an SHL All League Cross Country runner all four years of high school, winning the SHL title in 1998, 1999 and 2000. He was the Southeast District Division III champion in 1998, 1999 and 2000 and finished as the OHSAA Regional Runner-Up in 1999 and 2000. Cory qualified for the OHSAA State cross country meet all four years of high school where he placed 12th in 1999 and 4th in 2000. He still holds the Eastern HS record with a time of 15:53. Cory also excelled on the track where he was an SHL champ in the 3200M run in 1998, 1999 and 2001 and the 4x800M run in 1999, 2000 and 2001. He was also the Division III Southeast District Champion in the 3200M run in 1998 and 2001 and was also a Division III state qualifier in 2000 (where he placed 10th overall) and in 2001 (where he placed 3rd overall).

Cory went on to run cross country and track at Malone College for one year, where he earned NAIA All American Honorable Mention honors, before transferring to Wright State University where he made the All Horizon League 1st Team in 2003 and 2nd team in 2004. He was a Horizon League Athlete of the week 3 times. Cory also competed in several marathons, winning the Athens Marathon in 2014 and placing 2nd in 2013 and also finishing 2nd in the Cleveland Marathon in 2011.

Cory and his wife Ashlee have two children, Aven and Ara. Cory has a PHD in Exercise Physiology from The Ohio State University and works in a cardiovascular core lab as a clinician.

Sallee was born in Higginsport on February 3rd, 1885. Harry signed a minor league baseball contract at the age of 20 and at the age of 22 signed with the St. Louis Cardinals during the 1908 season. Slim played 8 seasons with the Cardinals, winning 105 games. His 2.67 E.R.A is the 3rd lowest in Cardinal franchise history! He was later traded to the Cincinnati Reds where he was on the team during the infamous 1919 “Black Sox” scandal against the Chicago White Sox. He also pitched for the New York Giants. Mr. Sallee pitched a total of 17 years in the major leagues. Harry had an overall record of 174 wins and 143 losses and he appeared in 476 major league games. He later returned to Higginsport after he retired from baseball and helped coach the town baseball team. Mr. Sallee died on March 22, 1950 at the age of 65.

Seesholtz, the third inductee graduated from Georgetown High School in 2003. Ryan was a multi-sport athlete in soccer, cross country, basketball and track. Mr. Seesholtz was selected as the Male Athlete of the Year at Georgetown during his senior year as well as the Brown County Athlete of the Year in 2003. Ryan was named the SBC National Division Cross Country Runner of the Year, the SBC National Division Player of the Year in Soccer and the SBC National Division Player of the Year in basketball during his senior year. He was the back to back player of the year in basketball his junior and senior seasons. Ryan qualified for the OHSAA Regionals in Track all 4 years and was a state qualifier in the 400M run his senior season. He qualified for the regionals in cross country 3 times in cross country. Ryan was named to the SBC 1st team 3 years and the SW District team 2 years in soccer. Ryan was also named to the Ohio North/South All Star game and scored over 1,000 points during his high school basketball career.

Mr. Seesholtz went on to play basketball at Mt. Vernon Nazarene College where he graduated in 2007. He won several awards and set several records on the hardwood. He finished with 1,292 career points for MVNU.

Ryan resides in Napoleon, Ohio with his wife Cassandra and their two children, Adrianna and Jackson. Ryan is an Audit Manager and works for the State of Ohio.

Tudor is a 2012 graduate of Western Brown HS. Mack was selected SBC 1st Team in track all 4 years. He was a 4X SBC Shot Put Champion and currently holds the SBC record with a throw of 61’.25”. He was a 3X SBC Discus Champion and holds the SBC discus record with a throw of 197’ 3”.

Mack is a 3X Southwest District Champion in the Discus and holds the Southwest District record with a throw of 185’ 5”. Macklin also holds the SW District record in the shot put with a throw of 62’ 6” and was the SW District Shot Put Champion in 2012. During his senior year at the Wayne Inv., Mr. Tudor launched the greatest throw ever recorded in OHSAA history, throwing the discus 206’ 4 “, which is still the longest throw ever officially recorded in Ohio.

Macklin is a 4X OHSAA State Qualifier in the discus and a 2X state qualifier in the shot put. Mr. Tudor finished in 8th place in the Discus in 2010 and was the OHSAA Division I State Runner Up in 2012, which is the highest any individual or team has ever finished in Western Brown history. Mack also finished 3rd place in the OHSAA Division I State meet in the Shot Put in 2012. Mack was the 2012 Brown County Athlete of the Year, was named to the Cincinnati Enquirer All City Team in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 and was the Cincinnati Enquirer All City Division I Athlete of the Year in 2012. Mr. Tudor went on to Tiffin University and finished as the NCAA Division II Runner Up in the Discus in 2013. Macklin transferred to the University of Cincinnati his sophomore year and was a 5X AAC Champion in CC and track.

He currently holds the records in both the shot put and discus at UC. Mack was a 2016 Olympic Qualifier, finishing in 15th place overall. In 2017 he was invited to train at the Olympic Training Center in California with John Dagata, but a right Pec tear ended his illustrious career. Mack lives in Mt. Orab and is married to wife Jordann and they have a son Calum. Mr. Tudor is currently working as a Clermont County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Sheets, the fifth and final inductee is a 1982 graduate of Hannan Trace High School in Southeast Ohio. Mr. Sheets attended Rio Grande University after high school. Coach Sheets came to Fayetteville High School in the fall of 1987 and remained there until he retired after the 2020-2021 school year. Coach Sheets was hired as the Head Girls basketball coach in his first year as a Rocket and for the next 33 years built the green and white into a powerhouse.

Coach Sheets finished his career with 506 all-time wins and is one of only 21 coaches in Ohio Girls basketball history to win over 500 games. Coach Sheets led the Rockets to 12 SHL titles, 13 sectional titles, 3 SW District titles and finished OHSAA Regional Runner Up twice in 1996 and 2014. The green and white finished the regular season undefeated at 22-0 and finished 26-1 overall in 2013-14 with their only loss coming in the regional finals, just short of a berth in the final four.

Toby also coached JV girls’ basketball team for 18 years and cross country for 10 years. Toby and his wife Sharon have lived in the Fayetteville community since 1987 and have 2 daughters Sydney, who is a theatre set designer in Akron and Shelby, who is a nurse in Charleston, SC. They both played basketball for their father. Coach Sheets has served on the Brown County Athletic Hall of Fame Committee since its inception in 2006 and also serves on the Fayetteville hall of fame committee. Coach was active in the OHSBCA for 33 years. Mr. Sheets retired from teaching and coaching for the Rockets in 2021.