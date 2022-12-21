John Francis Bender, 83, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home. He was Pastor at Shinkles Ridge Church for thirty-one years, night manager at Save a Lot in Georgetown, Ohio for ten years, former general manager for Brown County Rural Water, former car salesman at Hilltop Ford in Maysville, Kentucky and Eastside Lincoln Mercury in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was also a Veteran of the United States Army Reserves, a member of the Masonic Lodge #71 in Ripley, Ohio and served as chairman of the Pregnancy Resource Board in Georgetown for fifteen years. Mr. Bender was born May 4, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Herman R. and Elizabeth (Eckstein) Bender. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Patricia Dianne Bender.

Mr. Bender is survived by three daughters – Jennifer Malott (Dean) of Ripley, Ohio, Kristina Bender (Chris Rust) of Mt. Streling, Kentucky and Rebecca Moorhead of Georgetown, Ohio; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother – Jim Bender (Fran) of Anderson Township, Ohio; two sisters – Mary Jane Ollendick of Milford, Ohio and Eileen Potter of Kentucky.

An anatomical gift was made to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Shinkles Ridge Church 1394 Shinkles Ridge Road Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com