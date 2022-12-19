Carrolin Sue Prather, age 77, of Fayetteville, Ohio died Friday, December 16, 2022 at Bethesda North Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born March 12, 1945 to her parents Harold Edward Thomas and Lena Faye Spencer Thomas, in Mineral Wells, Texas where her father was stationed in the army. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband Leroy Knuckles, husband Nate Reed Prather, son Lance Wayne Knuckles, and sister Sandra Ann Steward.

She is survived by her son Brian Kelly Knuckles, stepson Jack Prather/wife Debbie, sister Connie Lue Holden/husband Paul Elbert, brother Larry Dean Thomas/wife Dixie Gaile.

Grandchildren: Victoria Gabrielle Knuckles/husband Christopher Norris, Michael Alexander Knuckles/wife Shelby Terwell.

Great grandchildren:

Camden James Norris, Arianna Jude Norris, Tiergan Wayne Bowman, Luna Fayette Norris, Ronan Lucius Norris, Chauncy Haulden Cooper, William Lawrence Beauregard Clements, Leon Elrich Knuckles, Valkyrie Jean Knuckles.

She was a loving and kind person with a great sense of humor and many friends. She enjoyed playing cards, yard sales, visiting with family and working outside in her yard and flowerbeds. Baking delicious desserts and sharing them with friends and family was her passion and expertise. She also was very talented in quilting and made several for friends and family.