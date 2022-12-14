Evelyn Ruth “Ginger” Purdin, of Russellville, passed away December 10, 2022, at the Mercy-Anderson Hospital.

Born in Mason County Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late J. Gordon Simons and Ota Garland (Hayslip) Simons.

She is survived by her son, James Gregory (Jeannette) Jones, Berea, KY; her daughter, Gailanna Garland Purdin, Cincinnati, OH; three grandchildren, Jonathan Grant Jones-Loudon, Georgetown, OH; Carly Foultz (Jason) Morman, Jacksonville, FL; Joshua Gordon Jones, Berea, KY; and three great grandchildren, Jackson Henry, Lila Grace, and Ella Elise of Georgetown, OH.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lloyd Purdin, and one son, Joseph Gordon Jones.

She graduated from Maysville High School, attended Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky where she made many life-long and cherished friendships. She later graduated with an associate degree from Southern State Community College in Hillsboro, Ohio, and, a few years later, she received her bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky where she was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Sorority.

Her career span included roles as executive assistant, medical assistant, and domestic engineer raising her three children and supporting her husband on the family farm. She was a devout Christian and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Maysville. She loved the arts and was active in many charitable organizations including serving in various leadership positions with Maysville’s chapter of Beta Sigma Phi over several decades. One of her proudest accomplishments was her recognition as a Kentucky Colonel.

Funeral services for Evelyn Purdin will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 22, 2022 with Bill Arnold officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in the Maysville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio or the charity of one’s choice.