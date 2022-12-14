Dorothy (Ingels) Roush, surrounded by her family was called home on December 12, 2022 after a long fight with cancer. Dorothy was born September 7, 1951 in Greenfield, Ohio but lived most of her life in Brown County. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents – Sterling and Lucy Ingels; one brother – Don Ingels; one brother-in-law – Bernie Leonard; one nephew – Jack Ingels and her husband – Charles Roush.

Dorothy leaves behind one daughter – Annette (Mark) Miller of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one son – Doug Ernst (lifelong friend Adam) of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren – Jacob Miller of Denver, Colorado, Bailey Miller, Brooklynn Miller and Jackson Miller all of Mt. Orab, Ohio. In addition, she leaves one brother – Tom (Sherry) Ingels of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Dolly Leonard of Winchester, Ohio; two step-sons – Steve (Gail) Roush and family of Georgetown, Ohio and Mike (Heleena) Roush and family of Atlanta, Georgia; many nieces and nephews, a host of good friends, neighbors and her Mt. Nebo church family.

Dorothy graduated Georgetown High School class of 1969 and attended Chatfield and UC Clermont where she majored in business and the humanities. Dorothy was a Human Resource Manager for Core Molding Technologies for 34 years until she retired in 2021. She loved her work and loved helping her co-works in any way she could. Dorothy also was a Realtor for over 30 years serving Brown and surrounding counties.

Dorothy was a hard worker and loved to entertain her family and friends. She loved bringing friends and family together for any occasion to just laugh and have fun. She simply loved all people.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Rev. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 30, 2022 at the church. Family and friends and invited to come celebrate a “Blessed Life” with Dorothy’s family and friends along with sharing a meal and remembering Dorothy. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to the Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd. Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com