Peggy Anderson, age 82, of Russellville, OH, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born November 6, 1940 in Williamsburg, OH, the daughter of the late Emory and Etheline (Pope) Clark. She was a homemaker and a member of the Russellville Church of Christ.

Peggy’s family was always her number one priority. She always had a grandkid on her lap or snuggled up beside her. She had a way of making her family feel so special and loved.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by siblings, Buster Clark, Pamela Gibson, Brenda Clark and Linda Clark.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Lawrence Anderson of Russellville; sons, Larry Anderson and wife Darlene of Winchester, Lonnie Anderson of Russellville; daughter, Linda Wells and husband Larry of Russellville; brother, James Clark and wife Debbie of Maryville, TN; brother-in-law, Donald Gibson of Reeseville, OH; grandchildren, Brandi (Dayne) Michael, Nick (Meg) Anderson, Blake (Morgan) Anderson, Noah (Kennedy) Anderson, Brooke (Andrew) Campton, Landon Anderson, Matt Wells and Laramie (Merle) Davis; great grandchildren, Makenna, Keygan, Liam, Piper, Saylor, Tate and Evet.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow in the New Harmony Cemetery near Williamsburg. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Church of Christ.

