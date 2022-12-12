Paul Hall & Associates has selected Kennedy Short as a recipient of their Expand Your Horizon Grant to support her participation in the International Leadership Seminar for State FFA Officers (ILSSO), which will include a trip to Costa Rica in January 2023.

As the current Ohio FFA State Sentinel, Short attended a state officer summit in Washington D.C. this past July, where her preparation for the international experience began. Short completed a rigorous application process and was selected for ILSSO by the National FFA Organization Board of Directors. “My participation in the International Leadership Seminar for State Officers holds an immense amount of opportunity not only for myself, but for my community,” Short explains. During her time in Costa Rica, she will be exposed to global agriculture practices. Short states that she plans to bring her newly attained knowledge about global agriculture back to the United States in hopes of strengthening our agricultural industry for current and future generations.

The Paul Hall and Associates Foundation offers financial assistance opportunities in four separate application categories: the After First Year Scholarship, Overseas Missionary, Expand Your Horizon, and an Educator Mini Grant. Short applied for and will receive an Expand Your Horizon Grant. “This grant was designed to assist a student who has excelled and has been selected to represent their state. Kennedy’s opportunity to travel to Costa Rica and learn more about global agriculture is a great example of one who is expanding her horizons. We are proud to support her on this endeavor,” states Paul Hall, Founder/CEO of Paul Hall and Associates.

Paul Hall & Associates is a family company dedicated to assisting all clients in making the best possible decisions for auto, home, farm, commercial and life insurance.