RIPLEY, Ohio — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America recently announced that Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley has once again joined in the mission to remember, honor, teach, as an official location for 2022.

This is the sixth year that the cemetery will participate in this national program

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – with more than two million volunteers coming together.

The goal for Maplewood Cemetery is currently a “ceremonial” location only, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

The public is invited to join the Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon at the Soldier’s Monument in Maplewood Cemetery for our remembrance program.