Donald Ray Thompson, age 84, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Ripley, Ohio, a devoted charter member of the Ripley Lions Club for over 30 years and worked for Cincinnati Milacron for 25 years as well as a variety of jobs for many people in Ripley. Donnie was born November 12, 1938 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Russell and Lucille (Mcgown) Thompson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter – Melissa Thompson Taul, four brothers – George, Louis, James and Ronald Thompson and one sister – Geraldine Egler.

Mr. Thompson leaves to mourn his loving wife of 65 years – Diana (Pritchett) Thompson; two sons – Milton (Denise) Thompson of Wilmington, Ohio and Dean Thompson of Ripley, Ohio; two daughters – Robyn Thompson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Valerie (Robert) Durham of Dayton, Ohio; six grandchildren – Ka’Shira, Jason, Bryson, Bethany, Jarrin and Deja; ten great grandchildren and four sisters – Linda Lofton of California and Charlene Dunson, Sandra Conyers and Myra Rice all of Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Bryson R. Thompson and Pastor Jerald Alford will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday, December 9, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Melissa Thompson-Taul Scholarship Fund c/o First State Bank, 252 South Second Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com