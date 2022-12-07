A while back, I got curious and wondered how many papers I’ve been a part of since I started with the News Democrat and The Ripley Bee back in 2015.

Unfortunately, figuring that out involved a lot of math so I never got around to doing it.

Regardless of the exact count, which would probably be around 400 or so if I had to guess, that journey comes to an end next week.

My final day with Champion Media is Wednesday, December 14. I’ll be joining New Richmond Exempted Village Schools as the district’s new Public Relations Coordinator on December 15.

When I first took this position (then with Civitas Media), I was terrified. Sure, I was lucky enough to cover sports in my hometown (or thereabouts), but I never wanted to get into print journalism. I wasn’t sure how it would go, how I would build the relationships with the coaches and athletic directors I would need to pull this off.

Turns out, it was a pretty stupid thing to worry about on my part.

The people I’ve worked with have been nothing but fantastic and welcoming. Anything I needed, any time I needed it. I cannot thank them enough for that.

My first winter with the Democrat saw Bethel-Tate’s girls basketball team win a district title for the first time in school history. I got to travel to Columbus to follow wrestlers from Western Brown and Bethel-Tate compete at the highest level of competition.

The first day after that state tournament, the news came down that we had been sold to Champion Media. Three months later, I was ‘offered’ the chance to move to The Clermont Sun to replace then-sports editor Chris Chaney.

Again, I was unsure. How do you have one person cover 10 schools?

The schools made it easy. The people made it easy. The support for athletics in this area is outstanding and I should have known there was nothing to worry about.

Less than a month into the position in Clermont, I was in Akron with the Williamsburg softball team. A year later, I watched them celebrate a state championship.

I was in Columbus in 2018 when Brian Stears won a wrestling title for the Wildcats. It was my honor to talk to Morgan Southall after she won her diving state championship for West Clermont, the first state title for the school.

There have been so many memories, so many league and postseason accomplishments over the years that I can’t list them all and have room for other stories in the paper.

Moving back to Brown County and taking on the task of 14 schools was not something I took lightly. I wasn’t sure how that would go, if I could devote enough time to covering these teams the way they deserved.

I probably failed at that more often than not. There were things I missed that I wished I hadn’t.

In those moments, I took solace in knowing I tried to cover the teams as best I could. I wasn’t able to be at every game, every signing, every ceremony, but I tried my best to make sure that each and every event I attended got the best possible coverage I could give it.

In doing so, I got to witness the communities continue to support the teams and our coverage. I watched the caravan travel from Mt. Orab to Waverly, Teays Valley and Bellbrook for football playoff games.

I saw Milford turn out to support their top-ranked Lady Eagles in a regional semifinal this season.

I watched the Eastern girls’ soccer team make a magical run to the final four last season.

None of that coverage is possible without the support of each and every coach, player and fan.

To those of you that have read, watched a video, liked a photo or purchased a subscription at any point in the last seven years:

Thank you.