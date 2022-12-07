An early-season battle between two of the toughest teams in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division went down to the wire on Thursday, December 1.

Once the final horn sounded, Western Brown’s girls basketball team had picked up a key 56-49 win over Goshen at home.

“I’m really proud of how our kids dug down and found a way,” Western Brown head coach Tim Chadwell said. “We didn’t play exceptionally well early, and maybe [Goshen] had something to do with that. We missed shots that we usually make. We didn’t panic, we just tightened up and did what we had to do to get back on track.”

Goshen scored the first six points of the game. Western Brown answered and led 7-6 after one quarter.

The Lady Broncos extended that lead to 22-16 at hafltime.

“I think we just kind of settled down,” Chadwell said. “We didn’t take shots so early in the offense and we got a little more solid on defense instead of trying to steal every pass.”

Goshen cut it to four points after three quarters, outscoring the hosts 14-12 in the third period to enter the fourth quarter trailing 34-30.

After combining for 64 points in three quarters, the two teams totaled 41 in the fourth period. Western Brown outscored Goshen 22-19 to seal the home win.

“They’re a good team,” Chadwell said. “The thing with them is they like to play us. Some schools don’t like to, they like to play us. They come after us and they’re really good, they have great coaches and they have them ready to play.”

Western Brown improved to 2-1 with the win. Goshen dropped to 1-4 overall with the loss.

“They’re good,” Short said. “We’re 1-4. We’ve lost to the Division III state runner-up, a Division I catholic school out of Columbus by one, a regional finalist by two and the league champions from last year who returned everybody.”

Short said the Lady Warriors are having some growing pains as younger players adjust to the varsity game.

“We’re trying to get some freshman to grow up and they’re good,” Short said. “We hung right there. We’ll get better. That eighth grade group was really good in junior high but they were winning games by 30, they didn’t play in close games. That’s a problem when you get up to this level.”

Still, those players were able to rally from a double-digit deficit and pull within five points late in the fourth quarter.

“That’s kind of how it has went,” Short said. “We were down to DeSales 24-8 and took a lead. They don’t quit, which is a good thing. They just don’t understand time and score, but hopefully we will.”

Sadie Foster led all Western Brown scorers with 17 points. Olivia Fischer tallied 13 and four steals.

“Olivia really stepped up and played well,” Chadwell said. “Right when we were having trouble scoring she got aggressive offensively. Sadie takes so much attention off everybody else that Olivia was just looking for a little respect also. She really stepped up.”

Alyssa Campbell scored 10 points for Western Brown. She also led the team with seven rebounds.

“Alyssa is just a tremendous point guard,” Chadwell said. “She gets better every game. She has all the tools. We’re very fortunate to have her.”

Amiyah Tull (seven), Cayla Enzweiler (six) and Cassidy Armstrong (three) also scored for the Broncos. Hadley Jones didn’t score but made an impact with four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

“Hadley came in and gave us great energy,” Chadwell said. “Having Cassidy back for us was huge tonight, especially against their size. Having the seven to run out, we didn’t get tired and that was a big difference.”

Western Brown didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, finishing just 20 of 59 from the field (33.9 percent). One game prior, East Clinton had shot over 40 percent against the Lady Warriors.

“It seems like every team we play shoots the lights out,” Short said. “East Clinton drilled shots and we struggled to score. I’m pretty happy defensively with our effort. We’re still looking for a couple kids to step up and get in that rotation. We’ll go from there and hopefully this will pay off down the stretch.”

Peyton Shafer led all scorers with 21 points. She tallied 14 in the second half alone.

Myah Redmond scored 13 points for Goshen. Brooke Noland and Aly Ashcraft scored five points each. Aubrie Huxel tallied three points for the Lady Warriors and Hailey Mulvihill scored two.

Both teams are back in action with league games on Thursday, December 8. Goshen hosts Batavia while Western Brown welcomes Wilmington to campus.