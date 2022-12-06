Patricia Ross, age 81, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Patricia was born July 4, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Herzner) Kauffman. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons – Donald and James Ross, three brothers – George, Jack and Kenny and two sisters – Joann and Elma.

Mrs. Ross is survived by her husband of 56 years, Cleatus Cecil Ross, Jr.; two children – Edward Ross and wife Janie of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Tina Ross and fiancé Allen Francis of Russellville, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren – James, Jeremy, Tyler, Tamara, Tyneshis, Amanda, Josh, Shayla, Lena, Desi, Alexa, Hannah, Olivia and Emma and seven great grandchildren – Eithan, Adalyn, Makenna, Colton, Lakota, Kora and Scarlet.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

