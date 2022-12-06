Joyce Byrd Ogden, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born September 14, 1943, in Casey County, Kentucky to the late Ova and Beryl Anderson.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Larry Ogden of Lebanon, OH; her cherished children: Tracy Byrd (Blake) Jamison of Lebanon, OH, Mendy (Andrew) Ringer of Cincinnati, OH, Lindsay Kallmeyer (Zack Barker) of Lebanon, OH, Bobbie Jan Montgomery of Bloomfield, CT and Emily Kimmett of Addison, TX; her treasured grandchildren: Savannah Jamison of Cincinnati, OH, Darby Byrd of Lebanon, OH, Logan Jamison of Lebanon, OH, Trinity Kallmeyer of Lebanon, OH, Addison Kallmeyer of Cincinnati, OH, Payton Kallmeyer of Cincinnati, OH, Joelene Konrad of Lebanon, OH, Silas Barker of Lebanon, OH, and Alec Montgomery of Bloomfield, CT; her caring siblings: Georgia Rich of Winchester, OH, Jerry Anderson of Abilene, TX, Judy Mortenson of Glen Flora, TX, Jackie Cromer of FL, Jim Anderson of Bloomington, IL, Jane Hirons of Mt. Orab, OH, June Combs of Dayton, OH; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved first husband of 53 years, Wayne Byrd and a sister, Phyllis Gillman.

Joyce was a graduate of Central State University in Wilberforce, OH. She retired from Springdale Elementary and over the years she has led a life of service and volunteering. She volunteered at Little Miami schools, taught drivers education, learned ASL and signed at her church and at the School for the Deaf, she also volunteered at the Board of Elections as a poll worker. She was a Sunday School teacher, led fund drives for domestic and international mission work, taught Girls in Action and Acteens, and was a part of many women’s Bible study and book groups. Joyce was a faithful and active member of the First Baptist Church in South Lebanon, OH, as well as several other churches over her lifetime.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, 7 PM at the First Baptist Church of South Lebanon, 505 Mason Road, South Lebanon, OH 45065 where family and friends will be received from 4 PM until the time of service. Sr. Pastor Dave Frasure officiating. Funeral services will also be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, 12 PM at the Bible Baptist Church, 990 W. Main Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154, where family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Rev. Ted House officiating. Burial New Harmony Cemetery, Pike Township, OH.

