Georgetown’s Aiden McGinnis connected on a pair of three-point shots late in the G-Men’s win over Ponitz. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Georgetown’s boys basketball team faced a tall task on Saturday, November 26: A season-opening matchup at the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic against Dayton Ponitz.

Despite falling behind double-digits in the second quarter, the G-Men stood tall, rallying for a nine-point win, 66-57.

Georgetown trailed 18-14 after one period and 37-31 at halftime. The deficit in the second quarter was larger than that, but three-point shots by Carson Miles and Ryland Hayslip cut into the lead. Miles hit another three just before the break to pull Georgetown within six at halftime.

Miles opened the third quarter with another three to trim the lead to five. Turnovers pulled Georgetown within one, but a late score by the Panthers gave them a 50-47 lead after three periods.

Georgetown dominated the fourth quarter at both ends o the court. Trevor Ellis hit a pair of free-throws to cut the lead to one and Miles came through with a steal and a basket to put Georgetown ahead 55-54.

Aiden McGinnis battled foul trouble throughout the game but made an impact late in the fourth quarter, connecting on a pair of three-point shots with under 90 seconds left in the contest.

“I told McGinnis, ‘I’ll sit you out until about halfway through the fourth quarter, then you’re going to go help us win the game,’” Georgetown head coach Cory Copas said. “He could either come over here and pout or be ready to go. He hit two really big shots.”

Ponitz had chances to draw closer but missed on three consecutive shots on one possession. They were able to rebound the first two, but couldn’t grab the third. While Georgetown didn’t rebound as well in the fourth quarter, they did hit shots according to Copas.

“We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds, moreso probably in the second half than the first, but we somehow hit some shots,” Copas said.

The G-Men put the game away at the free-throw line, connecting on five of their final six attempts from the stripe to pick up a win on a neutral court against a Division II program.

“If you win the game, it’s because the quarterback played well,” Cops said. “If you lose, it’s because the quarterback didn’t play well. We asked a lot, he made big shots, started making better decisions off the ball. The kids were moving. It’s no secret, our success is going to go through [Miles].”

Miles earned game MVP honors with a 30-point, seven-rebound, six-assist performance. He also had three steals.

McGinnis missed a large chunk of the second half with four fouls but tallied 13 points. Hayslip finished with nine and four assists. Ellis scored eight points and secured seven rebounds filling in for an injured Carson Malott, who tallied three points and four boards.

Jaxson Marks scored three points and had four rebounds for Georgetown, who emerged victorious in their season-opening contest for the sixth consecutive season.

“It’s going to be a learning experience,” Copas “Losing Nate [Kratzer] and Blaise [Burrows], we had to find somebody to be themselves, fill in and run the offense. I thought [Ellis] did a good job of that.”

The G-Men are scheduled to tip off Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference National Division play with a key road matchup at Williamsburg on Friday, December 2. The game is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.