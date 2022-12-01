Doris (nee Friend) Ackels of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born to the late Paul Friend and Bertha (nee Hamilton) Friend on May 26, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Doris is survived by her loving children Steve (Lisa) Ackels of West Chester, Ohio, Dave (Holly) Ackels of Blanchester, Ohio, Deanna Roberts of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Anit (Art) Cramer of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her 10 cherished grandchildren; and her 11 adored great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 05, 2022, at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati.