Pam Williams, the Director of Nursing for the Brown County Health Department, has been named Ohio’s 2022 Community Star, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) recently announced.

On the third Thursday of November, NOSORH leads National Rural Health Day (NRHD), an annual celebration that honors those serving the vital health needs of nearly 61 million rural Americans. In conjunction with NRHD, NOSORH made a nationwide call for nominations, seeking individuals, organizations, and coalitions making a positive impact in rural communities.

Pam will be featured in the 2022 edition of the Community Star eBook, which will be available on the official NRHD website, PowerofRural.org, on November 17, 2022. The eBook will showcase the stories of Community Stars from 48 states, exemplifying this year’s NRHD theme of “Driving Change and Going the Extra Mile.”

Deanna Vietze, Executive Director of the Brown County Board of Mental Health & Addiction Services works closely with Pam and said the following when asked about her efforts in the county. “Pam ensured that Prevention Point, a syringe services program, never ceased operation during the Pandemic, while still maintaining all the extra responsibilities Covid added, and the number of syringes received more than doubled. She helped procure and implement the second Harm Reduction machine in the state of Ohio (located at 85 Banting Drive Georgetown, OH) to ensure access to Narcan and other harm reduction items 24/7/365. Pam continuously partners & brainstorms creative ways to better serve the citizens of the county through harm reduction efforts, community outreach, wellness programs, and preventative health initiatives. Pam is a great partner and collaborator; Brown County is blessed to have her, and she makes a positive impact daily.”