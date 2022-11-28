Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Samie Wedmore has been selected 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Georgetown Post. The selection of Trooper Wedmore is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Georgetown Post. Fellow officers stationed at Georgetown Post, chose Trooper Wedmore based on her leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Trooper Wedmore is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Wedmore joined the Highway Patrol in 2017 and has served at the Georgetown Post throughout her career. Trooper Wedmore is originally from Danville, Ohio where she graduated high school in 2012. After high school, she attended Central Ohio Technical College where she earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. Prior to joining the Highway Patrol, she served as a corrections officer for Licking County Sherriff’s Office. Trooper Wedmore resides in Hamersville with her husband Ryan and two children, Nayvie and Charli.