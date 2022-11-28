On November 16, the Brown County Conservative Republican Women’s Club was officially presented with its club charter. Presenting the charter is Ohio Federation of Republican Women Representative Missy Mae Walter. From Left to Right: Secretary Sarah Beath, Darlene Hare, President Kelly Faas, Betty Jo Ratliff, Missy Mae Walters, Vice President Mariah Votel, and Gloria Kirker. The club meets monthly and supports the advancement of women in developing political and personal skills. For more information contact: Kelly Faas, 937-232-0905 or kelly4gop@gmail.com.