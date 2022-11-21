The use of virtual reality is bringing about many new ways of learning at Southern State Community College. Often referred to as VR technology, virtual reality uses computer mechanics to create a simulated environment that can be explored in 360 degrees. Unlike traditional interfaces, VR technology places the user inside the virtual environment to give an immersive experience.

With hands-on interactive learning, students can explore career options they may not have previously considered and/or develop skills that can be used in the workforce.

“We are so excited to have this technology here at Southern State, as well as learn how it can support local companies in their training efforts,” says Amy McClellan, Executive Director of Workforce Development. “There is a dashboard that gives data results on training to help refine areas that need refining in the workplace. We can bring components of manufacturing into the schools, career fairs, a special event, basically anywhere as long as we can connect to Wi-Fi,” McClellan says.

If you are undecided about college or a career, VR technology may be able to help. Our friendly staff in the Student Success Center would be happy to meet with you and explore virtual reality. Companies and/or organizations looking to utilize the technology should contact McClellan at amcclellan@sscc.edu to schedule a demo.

Spring Semester begins January 9, 2023, and registration is currently open. Call us today at 800.628.7722.