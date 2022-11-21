When discussions of placing condemned structures on the chopping block came up during past Village of Ripley council meetings, they were met with a great deal of controversy involving some property owners who claimed they had plans on repairing their structures. Some of the properties in the village were condemned more than a decade ago, and the Village of Ripley is now taking action.

The Village of Ripley is accepting bids for the demolition of 16 “blighted” buildings. The bids should include the demolition as well as removal of debris. Those submitting bids must carry liability and worker’s compensation insurance.

“The bottom line is that if it will cost more than twice what the building is appraised for to get it up to code, it is considered a ‘public nuisance,’” said Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates.

Those submitting bids must do so by 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 to be discussed during the Dec. 13 village council meeting, so the village council is wasting no time in the process of demolishing the following properties: