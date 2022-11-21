Eastern Brown basketball standout Rylee Leonard finalized her decision to attend Thomas More University in a ceremony held the high school on Monday, November 14.

Leonard has racked up numerous accolades during her career as a Lady Warrior. She’s earned all-Ohio honors each of the past two seasons, garnering a second-team nod last year after helping Eastern to a 21-4 overall record and a perfect 13-0 mark in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

Last season, Leonard led Eastern in scoring at 16.7 points per game. She also tallied 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

There were a few factors that weighed into Leonard’s decision to attend Thomas More.

“The location and the girls basketball program is very successful,” Leonard said. “I’d love to join a winning program.”

Thomas More’s academics were also exactly what Leonard was looking for.

“They have an awesome nursing program,” Leonard said.