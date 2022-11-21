Honor someone by providing a donation for a wreath or luminary

Is there a very special person who you would like to honor, or someone who has passed that you would like to memorialize? Honor them by having a wreath with a personalized sign or luminary at this year’s Brown County Health & Wellness Foundation’s Celebration of Lights at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

A gift of $100 sponsors a wreath, and luminaries are available for $10 each.

The lit wreaths and luminaries will be placed around show ring on the Brown County Fairgrounds and be on display from Dec. 2 until Jan. 2.

Donations to the Celebration of Lights help to provide financial support to the Brown County Health & Wellness Foundation and its many worthy causes, a not-for-profit corporation, so donations are tax deductible.

Past donations have been used to put AED’s (automated external defibrillators) in every law enforcement vehicle in use in Brown County, in every school system in Brown County, and in other public buildings.

A reception will be held for donors at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 in the Administration Building at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

For information on how to make a donation, contact Lori at 513-300-1750.