Donna Demaris, 79 years old, of Bethel, Ohio, passed away on November 18, 2022. She is survived by her Husband: Jim Demaris. 3 Children: Michael Demaris, Randall (Kristi) Demaris and Pamela (Charles) Cook. 6 Grandchildren: Zachary Demaris, Shane (Carly) Demaris, Kaitlyn (Justin) Laws, Alyssa (Ben) Demaris, Caleb Demaris and Maryellen Cook. 3 Great-Grandchildren: Harlynn, Daxton and Tilley. 3 Brothers: Richard (Mona) Wells, Carl (Teri) Wells and Robert (Millie) Wells. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, other family and friends. Member of the Saltair Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be at the Saltair Church of Christ, 2124 State Route 222, Bethel, Ohio 45106 on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, also at the Church. Arrangements by the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Feesburg, Ohio. Memorials may be made to: Saltair Church of Christ. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com