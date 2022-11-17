James “Jimmy” Edward Cooper, 79, of Hamersville, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired produce manager for IGA in Georgetown, Ohio for 36 years. Jimmy was born April 4, 1943 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Lee Roy and Anna (Kirkman) Cooper. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters – Evelyn King and Virginia Schroth.

Mr. Cooper is survived by one brother – Roy Cooper and wife Nancy of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Paul King of California; four nieces and nephews – Donna J. Schroth of Aberdeen, Ohio, Jayne Ruiz and husband Alfredo of Mexico, Paul Gordon King and wife Bonnie of California and Laura King of Arizona; special friends – Scott and Rhonda Malicote of Hamersville, Ohio and their daughters and families – Nichole and Brandon Shaw, Lacey and Bobby Kuntz, Brayden Shaw and Lucian, Lennon and Layton Kuntz and his four legged companion – Rowsey.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. A memorial gathering will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com