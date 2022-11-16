Home Special Publications Seasons Hometown Holiday Special PublicationsSpecial Sections Seasons Hometown Holiday November 16, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Georgetown heavy intensity rain enter location 68 ° F 68.5 ° 67.5 ° 94 % 5.6mph 100 % Fri 68 ° Sat 66 ° Sun 62 ° Mon 69 ° Tue 72 ° Popular Articles Faith & Family Easter 2024 March 27, 2024 2022 Brown County Football Preview August 25, 2022 Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020