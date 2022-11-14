Village gets new signs

As you enter Georgetown from the north you will be welcomed by a new village sign. An ad hoc committee of Georgetown Council Members Mark Anderson, Nancy Montgomery, and Jeremy Varner plus citizens Cris Dyer, Stan Purdy, and Barb Virost started in March of 2022 to select a sign design that represented the Village of Georgetown.

Entries were taken from citizens and a community meeting was held for citizens to vote on which sign they preferred. After the style of sign was selected, appropriate colors were picked. The background color of Union blue was decided to be the perfect color. Ulysses S. Grant, as a general, sits atop the sign. The front welcomes visitors to Historic Georgetown while the back thanks them for visiting Historic Georgetown.

This sign is located along Mt. Orab Pike at Confidence Cemetery. Another will be located on State Route 125 along the west entrance to the village.

The committee is also discussing smaller welcoming signs at other entrances to the village and directional signs on Route 68 to the Historic Village Square, the Grant Homestead, and the Grant Schoolhouse.