Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 3

Richard Scott Breeze, 34, of Hamersville, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felonies)with specifications for possessing a firearm while committing the offenses and forfeiture of guns in a drug case.

Julie C. O’Meara, 50, of West Chester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (bromazolam, fifth degree felony.

Randall Wayne Mullins, 69, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony) and one count of using weapons while intoxicated (first degree misdemeanor).

Anthony Wayne Ward, 50, of Aberdeen, was indicted on seven counts of breaking and entering (fifth degree felonies), two counts of theft from a person in a protected class (fifth degree felony and fourth degree felony), four counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felonies), one count of theft (fifth degree felony), one count of petty theft (first degree misdemeanor), one count of theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance (third degree felony), one count of burglary (second degree felony), one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony), and two counts of having weapons while under disability (third degree felonies).

Harold Ray Himes, 56, of Blanchester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony).

Christopher William Bailey, 47, of Jackson, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony) and one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony).

Sheena Grace Bowyer, 36, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class (fourth degree felony), one count of receiving stolen property (fifth degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Joseph Herbert Huppertz, 54, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Louis R. Blythe, 51, of Pensacola, FL, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).