The annual Christmas Home Tour, sponsored by the U.S. Grant Homestead Association, will be on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1-5 p.m. The tour begins at the U.S. Grant Boyhood Home at the intersection of Grant Avenue and North Water Street, 219 E. Grant Ave, Georgetown, Ohio, where you can buy tickets and pick up a tour packet. Tickets are $10.

● The Grant Boyhood Home will be decorated for an 1830s Christmas and Ulysses will tell you a little about his life in Georgetown.

● H.C. Loudon’s 1880s Queen Anne Revival home at 431 North Main Street, most recently restored by Amber Becraft-Johnan and Michael Johnan, includes pocket doors, stained glass, and a two-story Christmas tree. It was purchased by the Johnans in 2016.

● The Whiteman home at 200 North Main Street was built in 1911 by Benjamin and Margaret Whiteman. The home, purchased by Brenda Wilder and Kris Porter in 2021, was valued at 4-5 times the value of other homes in the area in the 1920 census.

● Colonel David Ammen at 115 South Apple Street, on the courthouse square, was built in 1826. He was the father of General Jacob Ammen and Rear Admiral Daniel Ammen, a lifelong friend of Ulysses S. Grant. T.J. and Miranda Hanselman have owned the home since 2020.

● Sue McKinley’s home at 503 South Main Street was built in 1914. One hundred years later Sue completely remodeled the house, but she kept the original drainboard sink and a unique vanity in the master bath, built by a local cabinetmaker from shipping crates which had been delivered to her grandfather, Charles Donohoo’s, drug store.

● Carla and George Germann’s brick home was built in 1936 by Maude and Charles Kelly. The Germann’s interior renovation has preserved the original woodwork and doors while the large deck with its wrought iron gates and railing provides plenty of contemporary outdoor living space. George’s harbor tug propellers have also attracted a lot of attention.

The U.S. Grant Homestead Association looks forward to a great Christmas tour! For more information please visit www.usgrantboyhoodhome.org or visit our Facebook at U.S. Grant Boyhood Home and Schoolhouse Historic Sites.