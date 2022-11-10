Marlene Ann Hettinger, age 79, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, November 7, 2022 at her residence. She was a retired Real Estate Agent for Ron’s Realty Buy Kallam in Georgetown, Ohio, enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, gardening and watching the HGTV channel and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengels fan. Marlene was born April 27, 1943 in Normal, Illinois the daughter of the late Elliott and Dorothy (Steinlicht) Howard. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Barry Hettinger in 1986, son-in-law – Michael Stewart, Jr. and one grandson – Bobby Keethler.

Mrs. Hettinger is survived by two children – Brian Hettinger and wife Sherry and Michele Stewart both of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Matthew Hettinger of Georgetown, Ohio, Barry Hettinger of USAF, New Jersey, Christopher Hettinger of USAF, Florida, Brandon Hettinger of USAF, New Mexico, Tirsa Keethler of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Summer Stewart of Winchester, Ohio and Jeremy Stewart of Georgetown, Ohio; twelve great grandchildren; one brother – Larry Howard and wife Barb of Anchor, Illinois; one sister – Shirley Morris of Martinsville, Indiana; special friend – Marion “Lee” Shelton of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Services are currently pending at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Information will be updated when date and times are available.

