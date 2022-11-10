Forest Lee “Jake” Frost, a resident of Macon, OH, passed away on September 2, 2022, at the age of 60. He was the husband of 26 years to Anita Frost (nee Snook). Father of Ashley Nichole Frost, Baron (Callie) Frost, and Juanita (Jacob Fischer) Frost. Grandfather of Hadley Drew Simmons, Rinn Alan Simmons, and Auggie Lee Forest Simmons Frost. Brother of Alan Dale (LuAnn) Frost, Charles Raymond (Kathy Kessler) Frost, and Laura Beth (Greg) Richmond. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Marilyn Maxwell and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Forest Dale and Helen Juanita Frost.

He was a 1980 graduate of Lynchburg High School. Jake was a jack of all trades. He was a carpenter for over 40 years, a Nascar and dirt track enthusiast, and a race car owner. He was active in his community and was a proud member of the Eastern Athletic Boosters. He enjoyed working the concessions with his wife and supporting the kids as much as he enjoyed building people their dream homes. If you knew him, you know how he loved to pick on people, and would always leave you smiling or laughing when you saw him. He’d give the shirt off his back to someone in need, and he raised his children to be the same way. Above all, Jake was a family man. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren very much.

Visitation for Jake will be held at the Macon Church of Christ, (11838 Emmons Street, Winchester, Ohio, 45697) on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the time of services at 2:00 PM. Pastor Charles Roberts will officiate. Interment will follow at Buford Cemetery. EC Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia, Ohio serving the family. www.ecnurre.com