Walter L. Hampton, age 84, Ripley, Ohio, passed away on November 4, 2022, at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Walter was born on October 22, 1938, to William O. Hampton and Mary (Case) Hampton in Mason County, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemary Hamilton and Lucille Brammer, five brothers, Press Hampton, Andy Hampton, Allie Hampton, Roland Hampton and Donnie Hampton and one grandson, Justin Fultz.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Linda, his step-son Joseph (Tyonna) Fulton his granddaughter, Keara Jo Fulton, his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Hampton (William) Winter of Sarasota, Florida, and granddaughter, IsaBella Hampton Winter, sister, Betty Sue Hampton, brother Kenny (Brenda) Hampton both of Maysville Kentucky, Karen Workman Fultz and Steve Swearingen of Alexandria, Kentucky, granddaughter Holli Fultz of Treasure Island, Florida, Shane Fultz of Georgetown, Ohio, Dylan Nickell and daughter Elainah of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and wonderful friends.

Walter was employed for many years at the Cloverleaf Dairy in Maysville, Kentucky and H. Meyer & Sons Dairy in Cincinnati, Ohio as a salesman. After retirement, he worked at Munafo Grocery in Ripley and was currently employed at the NAPA store in Georgetown, Ohio as a delivery person.

Walter served as an usher at the Nazarene Church where he was nicknamed the “Candyman” always providing treats for the little ones. He loved playing golf with his friends and sister Betty. Walt started the Knothole Program in Maysville, Kentucky, and after he and Linda married in 1979, he coached for many years in Ripley. Walt was an avid U.C. Bearcat basketball fan and attended many games with his friend Floyd Brookbank. The Ripley Blue Jays were also on his “favorites list”. Walt was a charter member of the Ripley Lions Club, a faithful member of the DeKalb IOOF Lodge in Maysville and a former member of the Maysville-Mason County Jaycee organization where he was awarded the outstanding Jaycee in 1971-1972. Some of his favorite things to do were watching Bella play tennis and attending Keara Jo’s horse shows and going on vacation with friends and family. Most of all, Walt loved his God, his family and his friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.