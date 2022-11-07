The Fayetteville-Perry girls volleyball team swept MVCA on Wednesday, October 26 to advance to the district finals for the first time since 2013. The team would finish the year as district runners-up. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Fayetteville girls volleyball history was made on the court at Miami Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday, October 26.

For just the second time ever, the Lady Rockets clinched a spot in the district championship match. The team did so by dispatching the host MVCA squad in three sets, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14.

“We’ve talked about this and talked about this,” Head coach Sharon Sheets said. “Two years ago we played MVCA in the championship and it went five sets. It was a battle. As we started preparing for the tourney run, the girls were like, ‘This is doable.’ The mindset they had, there was nothing that was going to take anything away from them. They put forth everything they had. It’s a great feeling.”

Fayetteville trailed in the second set by as many as five points but rallied for the win. The third set wasn’t particularly close.

“I wasn’t worried,” Sheets said. “I had no butterflies. You talk about walking the walk, they did. Their mindset in the huddle, ‘We were down, no big deal, we can come back from this,’ and they did. They wanted it that bad. They were fighting hard.”

The Lady Lions of MVCA had advanced to the district championship game in each of the last nine seasons dating back to 2013. That 2013 season was also Fayetteville’s last trip to the district finals.

“It’s been a while,” Sheets said. “We’ve been in many sectional championship games, we’ve just never came out with a victory…I don’t know how many times we’ve battled against MVCA or Cincinnati Christian.”

Anne Murphy led the Lady Rockets with 12 kills. Sarah Wolfer had 16 assists against MVCA.

Murphy also tallied a team-best four aces and one block. Victoria Thompson finished with a team-high 11 digs.

Katey Wolfer finished with nine digs. Murphy and Kenley Polston had eight digs each.

Fayetteville’s storybook run through the tournament ended in the next round at Troy. The Lady Rockets fell to Jackson Center in three sets (25-11, 25-12, 25-6) and finished the season district runners-up, 14-10 overall.