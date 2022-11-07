Eastern’s girls soccer team finished the season as district runners-up after a 1-0 loss to Lynchburg on Thursday, October 27. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Eastern’s Rylee Leonard prepares to take a free kick for the Lady Warriors. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

For 79 of the 80-minute contest between Eastern’s girls soccer team and Lynchburg Clay on Thursday, October 27, the Lady Warriors’ defense stood tall and kept the Lady Mustangs at bay.

That one minute they didn’t ended the team’s season.

Eastern fell to Lynchburg 1-0 in the district finals at Waverly, conceding a goal with just over 28 minutes left in the contest that proved to be the game-winner.

“One little mistake,” Eastern head coach Dan Silvis said. “That’s what this game does, right? You can dominate and dominate and still come out losers.”

The Lady Warriors didn’t have a lot of possession in the contest. The team’s defensive strategy hinged around keeping as many players near the goal as possible, which left Rylee Leonard alone on the attack for most of the contest.

“It’s tough to get possession when you’re only playing one up top,” Silvis said. “We went in marking their two best players and when one went out, our girl would come up. We played one up top and one half-up top sometimes. It’s tough to score and win possession that way but we were worried about keeping it close.”

Lynchburg took a few shots throughout the first half, the bulk of which were handled by senior Alyssa Perkins. She finished the game with 11 saves.

“That girl has come a long way,” Silvis said. “We’re going to miss her bad.”

Eastern had chances to tie the game late. As the Lady Warriors made one final push with time winding down, a ball into the box nearly found Leonard but the Lynchburg keeper was able to make the play to seal Eastern’s fate.

“Rylee made a great run,” Silvis said. “I thought we had one.”

Eastern had lost to Lynchburg 5-1 earlier this season. This contest was much closer.

“I’m proud of the girls,” Silvis said. “I think they delivered and gave it all. What more can you ask for?”

With the loss, Eastern finishes the season 10-6-3 overall, fourth in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. Silvis believes the team could have fared a bit better in league play.

“I thought we did well,” Silvis said. “We had a tendency to shoot ourselves in the foot. As far as record, we could have been the same as North Adams and Fairfield. We gave up a penalty kick to Fairfield to tie the game. We lost to North Adams on an own goal. There’s two wins right there.”

The game marked the final contest for Eastern’s six seniors. In addition to Perkins, Leonard, Madison Belcher, Alissa Duncan, Mckinzie Dotson and Mackenzie Wiles saw their soccer careers end on the field at Waverly.

“We’re going to miss them big time, all six,” Silvis said. “Dotson and her leadership, Maddie and her composure, Wiles and Rylee with their hustle…Duncan is quiet and reserved but she always hustles, never complains. I’m going to miss my seniors. I love them.”