Marla Kay Ellis, age 56, of Lynchburg, Ohio and formerly of Sardinia, Ohio died Tuesday October 25, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a clerk for the IRS, enjoyed fishing and loved her grandbabies and fur babies. Marla was born July 24, 1966 in DeKalb, Illinois the daughter of Bonnie L. (Ruckel) Henderson of Sardinia, Ohio and the late Erwin Curtis Henderson. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law – Charles Ellis and one sister-in-law – Debra Abbot.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Ellis is survived by her loving husband of 36 years – John Ellis whom she married June 14, 1986; two sons – JJ Ellis and wife Ashley of Mt.Orab, Ohio and David Ellis and fiancé Jaclyn Riley of Lynchburg, Ohio; two grandchildren – Jayde and Adley Ellis; one brother – Curtis Ray Henderson and wife Emily of Ripley, Ohio; mother-in-law – Volena Weathers and husband Charles of Terrace Park, Ohio; step mother-in-law – Ina Ellis of Dunnville, Kentucky; one sister-in-law – Linda Newman of Milford, Ohio; two step brothers-in-law – Earl Emerson of Lawton, Oklahoma and Warren Emerson of Cincinnati, Ohio; two step sisters-in-law – Sharon Hofmann and Patty Reeves both of Cincinnati, Ohio and seven nieces and nephews – Meranda, Suzanne and Curtis Henderson of Mont Alto, Pennsylvania, Haley Henderson of Zanesville, Ohio, Nick Blair of Georgetown, Ohio, Jared Newman of Mt. Carmel, Ohio and Zachary Newman of Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Ohio 45171. Brett Parker will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. on Monday at the church. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 214 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

