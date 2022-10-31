Janice M. Yazell, age 64, of Ash Ridge, OH, passed away Wednesday October 26, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born January 12, 1958 in Georgetown, OH, the daughter of the late Herbert and Gladys (Seaman) Rockey. She was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Caryol Greenhill.

Surviving her is her loving husband of 40 years, Danny Yazell of Ash Ridge; 2 sons, Scott Yazell and wife Stephanie of West Union and Joey Yazell of Ash Ridge; granddaughter, Isabella Yazell; brother-in-law, Ken Greenhill of Ripley and several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home with Father Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the church hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Please sign Janice’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.