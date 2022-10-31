On October 28, 2022 Cottrell Elvoy Sullivan, 91, while surrounded by his family, was able to take his last breath at home. Cottrell (Cotton to many who knew him) was a journeyman and worked as an IBEW electrician for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, cutting firewood, and gardening. Most of all, he enjoyed and was proud of his family.

Survivors include his wife for over 64 years, Marian E. Sullivan (nee Williams); daughters Diana Cahall and Pam (Cyndi) Masters; grandson Dustin (Robyn) Cahall; great grandchildren Kaleb, Anna, and Grace; and brothers Bill Sullivan and Paul (Teresa) Sullivan. Cottrell was preceded in death by his parents Oneida and Sylena Sullivan and his brother Perry Sullivan. Cottrell’s persistent sense of humor will bring comfort and laughs to those who knew him for years to come.

Evans Funeral Home serving the family.