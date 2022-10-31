The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly membership meeting at the Brown County Public Library in Mt. Orab on Oct. 20.

Held on the third Thursday of every month at member business location. Updates are given on Chamber projects with an opportunity to connect/network with fellow members.

Kelly Cornette, of US Bank, provided information to chamber members about Elavon’s payment processing program that will provide innovative payment solutions to enhance your business.

Chamber host Lynn Harden enlightened members on the importance of the public library not only being about books, but the technology training, and the many services and resources that the Brown County Public Library have to offer to support businesses.

Chamber meeting co-host Rebecca Rickey from the Brown County Genealogy Society gave members information on services they can provide with tracing family roots back through generations. Where they come from, who they were, the trials they overcame, and the accomplishments they achieved. Our members ended the meeting with a lot of new information, networking, and breakfast.

You are invited to join the chamber next month on November 17 at 8 a.m. at Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities office in Georgetown at the fairgrounds.