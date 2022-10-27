Shauna Kay Berz, age 51, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, October 14, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She faced numerous challenges throughout her life and never once lost her faith in God, nor her contagious smile. Shauna was always willing to help her family and friends in their time of need and will be remembered for her kindness and beautiful blue eyes. She was born October 9, 1971 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of Carl and Shirley (Weis) Berz of Georgetown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her grandparents – Carmel and Nellie Berz and Lynn and Grace Weis, two uncles and two aunts.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Berz is survived by one sister – Susan Sweet and husband Jeremy of Georgetown, Ohio; two nephews – Wesley and Holden Sweet; one niece – Caitlyn Sweet; special aunt – Linda Wardlow of Georgetown, Ohio and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill-Arnheim Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Pastor Laura Shreffler will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.