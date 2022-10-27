Edna Davis Kimmerly, age 92, of Owensville, Ohio and a former Mount Orab resident passed away quietly on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Edna was born on August 7, 1930 near Fayetteville, Ohio to Homer and Mable Blanch Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, three brothers, and an infant son, Dennis. Her high school sweetheart and first husband, Ralph Patten, died in 1958. She wed Paul Eugene (Jack) Kimmerly in 1986. They enjoyed 23 years together before his passing in 2009.

Edna graduated from Mount Orab High School in 1949. Next, she completed accounting courses at Miller School of Business in Cincinnati. She was an employee of the Brown County National Bank until her retirement in 1984. Edna proved to be an excellent seamstress, making everything from school clothes, wedding dresses, maternity outfits, cheerleading uniforms, dolls and even poodle skirts for family members. She also loved making crafts when she babysat the grandchildren. Edna served as a Cub Scout leader and volunteered with the Brownies when her children were young. She enjoyed traveling, listening to music, and trying new restaurants, but her greatest love was for her family.

Edna will be dearly missed by her four surviving children – Brenda (Steve) Morehouse of Bethel, Ohio, Terry (Tracy) Patten of Williamsburg, Ohio, Barbara (Kenny) Gifford of Mount Orab, Ohio and Michael (Patricia) Patten of Mount Orab, Ohio. Her stepson – Paul Kimmerly, resides in Stockton, California. She is also survived by stepdaughters – Margie Back of Upland, Indiana, Donna Lee Birkes of Granbury, Texas and Claude Dean Clark of Duncan, Oklahoma. She leaves behind eleven beloved grandchildren. They are Brittany Bolender, Branden Patten, Tucker Patten, Tanner Patten, Tessa Patten, Bethany Race, Sarah Beach, Amanda Patten-Meyer, Alison Patten Howell, Chris Gifford and Amanda Gifford. Edna was also blessed by her eighteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mount Orab, Ohio. Calling hours are from 10:00 AM until 11:OO AM. The funeral service follows immediately with Rev. Sarah Beach officiating. There will be a brief graveside service at the Five Mile Holiness Church Cemetery on State Route 286.

In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to: The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to My Neighbor’s Place Community Resource Fund, 3460 Epworth Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com