The first steps toward building the Freedom Landing Dock took place this week as surveyors were in town to map the site for further engineering. Almost a month ago, the Ripley Village Council meeting was held at the Union Township Library Annex; the purpose was to discuss multiple Ripley improvement projects, including the Freedom Landing Dock project. On hand to answer questions were Jeff Klump and Jack Neu of K4 Architecture and Design and Douglas MacDonald of NGOgro.

Jeff Klump, the CEO of K4, spoke about the various firms that have been engaged to complete part of these projects, as well as the funding sources for the projects. These funding sources were listed as: Ohio Department of Natural Resources, (ODNR) Boat and Safety Financial Assistance Grant of 1.2 million. Ohio Capital Improvement Grant through ODNR, $425,000, and an additional $400,00 grant through ODNR. Also, an Appalachian Regional Commission grant for, $865, 800, a grant pending of $500,000 from Ohio Department of Transportation and $50,000 from the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, and a Ripley Economic Development grant of $50,000.

The Freedom Landing dock design from K4, puts the dock below Front Street, with an access road to the dock. It was pointed out that this location will not block anyone’s view of the river and will serve both as a recreational and commercial dock for large riverboats, such as the Delta Queen.

Finally, Jeff Klump gave a schedule of the work that will begin next month. Starting with Geotechnical Engineering Borings, followed by an Ecological Survey. Main Street video inspection of the sewer line, and a survey of Rankin Hill Road. In December, various permits will be obtained from US Fish and Wildlife, US Army Corp of Engineers, ODNR, State Historic Preservation Office, Brown County, and the Village of Ripley. Jeff went on to say that the designs for the dock will be firmed up by June of 2023 after the surveys are complete. Construction of the dock should begin in March of 2024 with completion in December of 2024, contingent upon the weather.

Following the meeting, I also spoke with Jack Neu, who is the Business Director of K4. Jack said that construction prices” … are up 25 to 30 % for the items for these projects, especially concrete. However, there is a grant to cover these cost overruns”.

Village administrator, Wayne Gates had this to add. “The village of Ripley is pleased that work is underway for economic development and safety of our visitors.”

For those not familiar, the speakers at this meeting all have ties to Ripley. Jeff Klump and Jack Neu grew up in Ripley and Douglas MacDonald lives just outside of Ripley. So, this is an important and meaningful project for them. In fact, Jack said he is retiring in February but will come in to watch over the Ripley Projects.